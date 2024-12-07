Bengaluru- Chennai running time to reduce by v25 minutes

Bengaluru: In order to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru-Chennai, South Western Railway on Thursday conducted a trial run of trains at a speed of 110 to 130 kmph. The trial run was successful with the train running at a speed of 130 kmph on the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai route.

The train left KSR Bengaluru at 8:05 am and reached Jolarpettai at 9:28 am on the same day. Then the train left Jolarpettai at 2:30 pm and reached KSR Bengaluru at 4:03 pm on the same day, the Bengaluru Railway Division said.

Last year, the work of running the train at a speed of 130 kmph on the Jolarpettai Chennai route was completed. Permission was given for train traffic on this route. Now the work of increasing the speed of Bengaluru- Jolarpettai trains has been completed and the trial run has been conducted.

Two Vande Bharat and two Shatabdi trains run on the 359 km KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Central route. Vande Bharat (train number 20608) departing from Bengaluru in the afternoon takes 4 hours and 25 minutes to reach Chennai. Train (20663) departing from Bengaluru in the morning takes 4 hours and 35 minutes. However, with the success of this trial run, the travel time of Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru and Chennai will be reduced by 25 minutes to 4 hours.

Shatabdi train (12028) departing from Bengaluru in the morning takes five hours to reach Chennai. It takes 5 hours and 10 minutes to return in the evening. With the success of this trial run, the travel time of Shatabdi trains on this route will be reduced by about 20 minutes to 5 hours. Reducing travel time benefits both cities.