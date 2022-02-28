Bengaluru: CM Bommai lays foundation stone for film star Ambarish's memorial

Bengaluru: A beautiful memorial for late film star Ambarish that will attract visitors from neighbouring states too would be built, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

After performing the bhoomi puja for Ambarish's memorial at Kanteerava Studio, CM Bommai said, "I used to call Ambarish as Ambarish only. It is the same even now. Ours is a 40-year-old friendship. We used to eat and roam around together, did usual things and also unusual things," Bommai said recalling his association with the late actor.

"Ambarish's life is like an open book. He lived on his own terms. One who lives according to his own terms and his conscience is the real hero. Ambarish never compromised with his conscience. It was a God's gift. He was born with leadership qualities. Though he started his cinema career as a villain, he emerged as a superhero as he was a born hero," Bommai said. He was a friendly man who was ready to do anything for friendship. Bommai narrated his own experience when Ambarish used to join them abandoning his shooting immediately on hearing the car horn from the friends. The producers had even come home and requested us not to come when Ambarish was shooting for their movie.

Ambarish had special affection for the poor and farmers. But he had no penchant to stick to power. Whether in power or not, Ambarish always detested power in politics. Such people are very rare. When the Cauvery water dispute erupted, he quit from the Union ministry without thinking even for a minute. Ambarish is the only politician who gave up power during Cauvery agitation, Bommai recalled. He had a strong attachment for Mandya. His presence was electrifying wherever he was. Ambarish had a big role in making Kannada film industry's presence felt in other States. He had friends in every place.

He was fondly called the Ajatha Shatru. He was loved by everyone, Bommai said. Bommai recalled an event in Bijapur where over 5 lakh people turned up to have a glimpse of Ambarish. The Chief Minister lauded Ambarish's wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek for carrying forward the legacy of Ambarish. Expressing his grief at the demise of Kannada film icons Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Shankarnag and Puneeth Rajkumar, Bommai said that a memorial for Puneeth would be built soon. The date for presenting the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Puneeth would be announced, Bommai said.