Bengaluru: CM's security personnel involved in drug peddling sent to jail

Bengaluru: The two constables arrested for their alleged involvement in ganja peddling case have been lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Jail. The two constables Sivakumar and Santosh, were part of the security at the residence of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the main accused in the ganja case have been detained and interrogated by the CCB police.

It came to light that the constables threatened an auto driver Iliyas, who was smoking ganja a few days back. The constables demanded Rs one lakh from the auto driver. Iliyas paid Rs 5,000 and escaped. The incident was recorded at the Koramangala police station.

CCB police said that the two accused cops were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Santosh and Sivakumar previously worked at the Koramangala police station. On October 25, 2021, Ililyas, a resident of Adugodi, was smoking ganja with his friend Syed at the BDA Complex in Koramangala. Sivakumar and Santosh, who were on duty at the time, attacked the two men and seized a cigarette filled with ganja.

In the wake of the arrest of the two constables in ganja peddling case, Iliyas along with his friends mustered courage to lodge a police complaint.

The auto driver told the police that he did not lodge a complaint earlier as he feared that the two constables might frame him in some false case.

Akhil Raj and Amjad Khan, the main accused in the ganja peddling case, have been taken into custody by CCB police.