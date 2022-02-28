Bengaluru: Congress leaders overcome by fatigue during Mekedatu padayatra

Bengaluru: The Mekedatu padayatra by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) which resumed on Sunday saw low enthusiasm and fatigue among the leaders. The padayatra resumed at Ramanagaram where it had been suspended by the Congress on 12 January following High Court critical observations on gathering of people at a time when Covid-19 was raging in the State.

All the three top leaders -- AICC General Secretary Randip Surjewala, KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly S Siddaramiah, who began in good spirits had to cool off after one hour of walking near Bidadi. All three of them left for a break, but the padayatra went on beyond Bidadi and is expected to reach Hejjala by Monday evening.

The padayatra will concentrate more on Bengaluru city, said Shivakumar adding, "Mekedatu is a project which will benefit Bengaluru and adjoining areas when completed, if not it will also affect Bengaluru city the worst as more than 25 per cent of the people living in and around the city do not have access to the Cauvery water."

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has given permission to the Congress to hold the rally in the city in strict adherence to the Covid appropriate behaviour. The National College management committee has also allowed the Congress to hold their public meeting in their grounds.

The Congress organised breakfast, lunch, coolers on the way, evening tea and dinner at various places along the way for the people taking part in the padayatra.

KPCC general Secretary Syed Hussain participated in the padayatra in a unique way by carrying two pots of water which he had filled earlier from the river. He will carry it all over the city and merge it with river Cauvery at Mekedatu dam site.

Earlier, Surjewala inaugurated the padayatra by beating drums along with Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council Opposition leader B.K.

Hariprasad and other prominent leaders.

Shivakumar stated that it is a "historical walk", taken up as per the highest traditions of struggle of the Congress party, and he won't bother about the criticism by the ruling BJP government. The walkathon is being inaugurated in the most auspicious time, he said.

"This is not our struggle, this is a struggle for the lives of the people of state. It is a struggle launched to provide drinking water to Bangaloreans. We should brave the sun for these five days," he urged.

"BJP, which is in power at the Centre as well as in the state, could commence the work after getting clearance from the environment department in two days. If they would do so, we will come in the same numbers to extend our support"

Shivakumar asserted.

B.K. Hariprasad, the Opposition leader in the state Legislative Council, stated that the "real problem" for the Mekedatu project is not being caused by the neighboring Tamil Nadu. The problem lies with the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.

Mekedatu padayatra, taken out with 'Walk for Water' slogan, will cover 79.8 km from Ramnagar to Bengaluru. The protest march would culminate in the Basavanagudi National College Grounds on March 3.

The party had earlier launched a 10-day Mekedatu padayatra on January 9, at the peak of the third Covid wave. However, after the High Court's intervention, the padayatra was halted after four days. The padayatra has been cut down from 5 days to 3 days due to the state Assembly's Budget session.