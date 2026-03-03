AKNU placement drive on March 9

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor S Prasanna Sree announced that a mega campus placement drive will be conducted by the University Placement Cell in collaboration with Hetero Drugs and MRF Tyres on March 9, starting at 10 AM. She stated that MRF Tyres is looking for male candidates aged 18 to 28 who have passed or failed 10th, Intermediate, or ITI.

Additionally, male candidates aged 18 to 25 with BA, BSc, BCom, Diploma, or BTech degrees are eligible for various posts at the company’s Sadasivapet unit in Hyderabad.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend ranging from 17,500 to 20,500, along with category-based increments, allowances, and accommodation facilities. Simultaneously, Hetero Drugs will conduct interviews for male candidates from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 batches.

Candidates with BSc Chemistry, MSc Chemistry, or ITI qualifications are eligible for positions such as Chemist, Junior Technician, Junior Officer, and Trainee at their Hyderabad plant.

The annual salary package for these roles ranges from Rs 2.3 lakh to 2.8 lakh. Interested candidates can contact 9515481671 or 9347153270 for further information regarding the placement drive.