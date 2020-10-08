Bengaluru: Doctors go for crowdfunding to given lease of life to liver patient

Bengaluru: BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Kengeri successfully performed a complex liver transplant on a 26-year-old patient, Harish, suffering from decompensated cirrhosis of the liver. His condition was deteriorating rapidly, by the time he arrived at the hospital. Harish's mother lost her elder son a few years ago to the same disease because the family could not afford the treatment. They were facing the same problem and were on the verge of losing their second son.



As Harish's condition was getting critical and further delay would have cost his life, the team of doctors raised money through crowdfunding and made the surgery possible at the right time. The team of experts including Dr Venugopal B Pillai, Dr Sunil Shenvi, Dr Kutappa, Dr Adarsh CK, Dr Karan Kumar and the team of transplant surgeons, transplant anaesthetists & intensivists and hepatologists made this surgery successful and gave a new lease of life to him.

After experiencing some health discomfort, Harish, a bank employee, was taken to the doctor from BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital in a critical condition during last week of April 2020. To understand his actual condition doctors performed tests which indicated that he was suffering from end-stage liver problem due to Wilson's disease similar to the one which claimed his elder brother's life. After analyzing the situation, the team of doctors decided to perform the transplant, but the patient's family has no means to pay for the surgery. To avoid further delay, the team of doctors decided to raise money for the surgery and posted on Ketto, to spread awareness about the critical case and requested for financial support.

Dr Sunil Shenvi, consultant, multi-organ transplant surgeon, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, "When Harish came to us for the treatment, he was in a very critical condition. The patient's family was facing financial constraints which caused delay in treating him. After seeing the plight of the family, our team approached the social media for crowd-funding to avoid further delay as Harish's condition was deteriorating. Crowd-funding is a good alternative method to raise money and provide financial aid to people like Harish."

In the meantime, the doctors learned that Harish's mother was a perfect match for liver donation. After assessing her health condition, the doctors prepared the team for an immediate surgery as the patient's condition was critical.

Within a few days of posting the request on Ketto, many well-wishers stepped forward and supported the family. The surgery was performed by the team of experts in the first week of June 2020, which lasted for 17 hours and brought the patient back to life.

Dr A M Kuttappa, HOD, Liver Transplant Anaesthesia, who also serves as Director, Medical Services, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, "Surgery was planned and executed meticulously, so that they could rule out any complications and risks during the transplant. Performing a surgery during COVID times is quite challenging for the patient, donor, doctors and the staff involved in the surgery. However, everything was well planned and executed with utmost care."

Post the surgery, the doctors performed a final histopathology report of the liver which confirmed Wilson disease which is related to inborn errors of metabolism of copper. It's a congenital disease which is cured by liver transplant.

The patient was given post-op care in Transplant ICU, followed by nutritional management and best physiotherapy care. Harish responded well to all the medicines and therapies and recovered faster than expected.

Dr Venugopal B Pillai said, "Today liver transplant is considered an ultimate solution to end-stage liver disease and guarantees improved quality of life. However, in the current scenario patients who have undergone surgery should be more careful as they are susceptible to COVID-19. It is essential for the patients to be constantly in touch with their consulting physician after the surgery via tele or video consultation and follow their instructions. This will minimize risks and will help patients recover soon."

Team of doctors who raised money through crowdfunding for kidney transplant surgery on Haris



