Bengaluru: Encroachment continues unabated at Bannerghatta National Park

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) has been vulnerable to encroachments and despite several complaints with the police there has seldom been any effect.

The members of Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust (BNCT) were threatened by two locals, Anjane Gowda and Deveraj, who claim to own the land (survey number 69) where the trust has planted saplings.

In a complaint to the police by Vishnu Narain and Nagendran, members of BNCT, it is alleged, "This complaint has reference to an area of land within 100 meters of the Bannerghatta National Park and an integral part of the important "Ragihalli Elephant Corridor" which we have been nurturing for more than 15 years as a wildlife habitat.

This is a deemed forest. Over the years we have planted several thousand saplings of native species as recommended by the IISC in its report on the ecologically sensitive zone of Bannerghatta National Park.

Several of the saplings were gifted for this purpose in 2019 by the Panchayat of Ragihalli and the then Chairman and PDO had even visited the place. We have, in addition at our expense, laid a 1 km-long pipe with outlets every 100 meters to enable watering of the saplings in the summer.

Most of the saplings are planted on a slope with more than half on higher ground and hence require frequent inspection to assess the soil moisture and decide the correct time to water."

On April 27, morning, Nagendran was on one of my inspection visits at the area when he saw Gowda on the land. On being asked, Gowda said that he was the owner of the land.

"He went on to mention that he was the owner of that parcel of land and that I should not enter HIS land. As I was alone and unarmed I did not wish to further any discussion with him. He then asked me who I was and I told him that my name is of no consequence to him.

While at the same point at 5:20 pm yesterday I was accosted by Devraj who gave me the same warning not to trespass on 'his' land. He went on to threaten me with dire consequences if I entered 'his' land again," the complaint read.

However, BNCT claims that this is a Gomala land in the eco sensitive zone (ESZ) of BNP where its members have been doing afforestation for more than 15 years.

In the last two years, the police have been apprised of the same pattern of encroachment by the same group. "The Forest Department has also been informed on each occasion in a timely manner.

The Pattern is as follows - - - The same group of persons come and identify some portion of land in the area (Survey 69) just before the monsoons. During or soon after the monsoon the same group returns with several untoward elements and forcibly attempts to uproot trees and plough land with, JCB. tractor etc, supposedly. for farming.

This was a heavily wooded area now denuded

We immediately inform the DFO and RFO as well as the Police and they then come and resolve the matter for the time being. After this initial reconciliation, unfortunately, there is total lack any concrete action and this gives the miscreants the encouragement to attempt the same repeatedly. I am given to understand that now several persons have gathered at the same place with the intention of creating some mischief again," the complaint read.

Last year, the group destroyed saplings planted by Karnataka State Reserve Police Force (KSRPF).

This is an ecologically sensitive zone of the national park and sightings of Elephant, Deer, Gaur, Wild pigs, peacocks are extremely common and evidence of their visit is visible daily in the form of dung, foot prints and pug marks. The complaint mentions that sighting of a herd of elephant within 300 yards of this parcel of land last week and a herd of gaur within 400 meters the week before.