Bengaluru: Final list of district in-charge ministers is out

Bengaluru: The Congress government has appointed in-charge ministers and has given the in-charge responsibility of Dakshina Kannada district to Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao. Further, Udupi in-charge has been given to Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Uttara Kannada district in-charge to Mankala Vaidya, the government said in an official order. In charge of Bangalore City, Chief Minister’s home district Mysore given to Dr H.C. Mahadevappa.

Other District in-charge Ministers

Bangalore-Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Dakshina Kannada-Dinesh Gundurao

Udupi-Lakshmi Hebbalkar

U. Kannada- Mankal Vaidta

Bangalore Rural -KH Muniappa

Ramanagara-Ramalingareddy

Chikmagalur- KJ George

Vijayapura- MB Patil

Mysore- HC Mahadevappa

Belgaum- Satish Jarakiholi

Kalaburgi-Priyanka Kharge

Haveri- Sivananda Patil

Vijayanagar-Zameer Ahmed Khan

Yadagiri- Sharanbasappa Darshanapura

Bidar- Ishwara Khandre

Mandya-Cheluvarayaswamy

Davanagere-SS Mallikarjuna

Dharwad- Santosh Lad

Raichur-Sharanprakash Patil

Bagalkote-RB Thimmapura

Chamarajanagar-K. Venkatesh

Koppal-Shivaraja Thandagi

Chitradurga- D. Sudhakar

Bellary- B. Nagendra

Hassan- K. N. Rajanna

Kolar- Bairati Suresh

Shimoga-Madhu Bangarappa

Chikkaballapur-Dr. MC Sudhakar

Kodagu- Bosaraju

Tumkur-Dr. G. Parameshwar