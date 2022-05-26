Bengaluru: Fix My Street app gets 5,119 pothole complaints

Bengaluru: According to the complaints posted by public on Fix My Street app, there were 11,092 potholes on city roads. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner Ravindra (Project) said that the work on filling 5,119 potholes is in progress.

Speaking to media persons, Ravindra said, complaints lodged on Fix My Street app would be addressed by Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the respective wards. He assured that all the potholes would be filled within a week of complaint was filed.

Explaining the steps taken to prevent calamities during the rainy season, he said that in the event of a severe flood, each of the constituencies would identify a shelter to provide temporary accommodation to the victims. Release of grants to each sector for the repair of the Rajakaluve (stormwater drain). "We have called for a short-term tender in the Assembly constituencies to remove silt. A 30 hp capacity pump has been ordered for each zone. The owners residing in the basement of the building should be ready to deal with the flood, by keeping a pump handy."

Of the 32 projects undertaken to develop the SmartCity project, 28 have been completed. He said the extended stretch of Avenue Road, SP Road, St John's Church Road and Miller's Road tarring of road would be completed soon.