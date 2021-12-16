Bengaluru girl bags first place in Asian ballet competition

Bengaluru: In a remarkable achievement for 16-year-old Tanvi, an 11th grader at Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, has bagged the first place in a virtual dance competition organized by the Federation of British International Schools in Asia (FOBISIA) recently. Tanvi's win is impressive as she competed with other students at the Asia level. Tanvi trains at the Lewis Foundation of Classical Ballet in the city and has been practising dance since she was three years old.

Tanvi has danced and practised ballet in South Korea, New Zealand, and India. Though studying ballet in India is rare, she was able to find a training school in Bangalore. She had the grit and determination to persevere through illness to practise the dance form. While Tanvi's passion is ballet, she also enjoys other forms of dance such as hip hop.

Speaking on her achievement, Tanvi said, "I remember being inspired by a ballet dancer who came to my preschool when I was three years. I began training in South Korea and was able to participate in both ensemble and solo performances. Dance allows me to express myself fully and I find a lot of joy during performance. I am very thrilled at bagging the first place and it has been a lot of hard work and practise over these years and I want to achieve a lot more in the future."

Dr Ted Mockrish, Head, Canadian International School said, "Tanvi consistently works hard in both dance and music and has always been a standout performer and artiste at CIS. It is fantastic to see her receive this recognition in the much larger group of FOBISIA international schools. Well done Tanvi!"

Commenting on Tanvi's achievement, Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, CIS, said: "We are very proud of Tanvi's accomplishment. Her hard work and persistence have paid off at the international level. It is very beautiful to see youngsters studying ballet, a highly aesthetic dance form. CIS is proud to provide our student artist and musicians the support they need to continue their passions both inside and outside the classroom."