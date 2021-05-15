Bengaluru: Haj Bhavan converted into Covid centre

Bengaluru: A Covid Care Center (CCC) was established in Haj Bhavan on Saturday here. In line with a decision taken recently, Haj Bhavan was converted into a 100-bed oxygen facility, said Revenue Minister R. Ashoka.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the facility, the minister said, "the Haj Bhavan has 400 beds and, in the first phase, 100 have been converted into oxygenated beds. In the second phase, a HDU and an ICU will be set up with 50 beds each. The equipment required for the same has arrived. This will help the citizens in the locality."

According to reports, there are eight doctors, 12 nurses, 12 housekeeping staff and a data operator in the center. For emergency purposes, two ambulances have been deployed. "There are doctors who can advise the asymptomatic and mild patients in the facilities and this will be of great use for the public. As a first step, triaging will be done and, on the same basis, medicines will be provided to the patients. Food facility is also arranged in the Haj Bhavan for patients."

"To mitigate the oxygen shortage supply in the city, all CCCs are equipped with oxygen facility. Not just that, over 800 oxygen concentrators are also placed in these CCCs. There are also Oxybuses which will also support the patients. Every day we are striving to add 100 additional oxygen beds and this will cut down the oxygen problem in the city," the minister further added.