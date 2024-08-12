Bengaluru hosts India edition of ‘Sarcoma Strong’ and ‘Right Step First Time’ with 5K Walkathon

Bengaluru: HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore, proudly hosted the “Sarcoma Strong” “Right Step First Time” 5K walkathon to raise awareness about sarcoma, celebrate the remarkable recovery journeys of survivors, and support those battling the disease. As part of a global initiative spanning nine countries, the event took place at St. Joseph’s Grounds and encompassed a 5-kilometer route through Cubbon Park and Vidhana Soudha.

The event was graced with the presence of Chief Guests, sarcoma victors Pratheeksha, an MBBS student, Raveena an Engineering student, and Arnold Rego, a merchant navy officer, along with Manisha Kumar, Regional Chief Operating Officer Karnataka, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, and Dr. Pramod S Chinder, Head of Orthopaedic Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, KR Road, Bangalore.

This significant event was part of a global initiative occurring in nine countries, including San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Hamilton, and Dallas, and was held under the theme “Sarcoma Strong” “Right Step First Time” The walkathon began at 7:00 AM from St. Joseph’s Grounds. The event commenced with a speech from the chief guests, which set a positive tone for the day and was followed by the official flag-off of the walkathon. Participants then embarked on a scenic 5-kilometer route around Cubbon Park, passing Vidhana Soudha. Approximately 850 individuals, including cancer survivors, patients, their families, and hospital staff, took part with great enthusiasm.

The Regional Chief Operating Officer Karnataka, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, Manisha Kumar said, “The ‘Sarcoma Strong’ “Right Step First Time” walkathon is a testament to the strength and resilience of those who have overcome sarcoma. It is both an honour and a privilege to stand alongside these courageous individuals and their families as we work together to raise awareness, honour survivor recoveries, and assist those fighting the disease. HCG Cancer Centre Bangalore’s efforts not only highlight the importance of awareness and patient support but also demonstrate the unyielding spirit of our community in the fight against sarcoma.”

The Head - Orthopaedic Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, KR Road, Bangalore, Dr Pramod S Chinder said, “ The ‘Sarcoma Strong’ “Right Step First Time” walkathon stands as a compelling testament to HCG Cancer Centre Bangalore’s commitment to raising awareness, celebrating the remarkable recoveries of survivors, and providing support in the battle against sarcoma. By coming together for this event, we send a strong message of hope and solidarity to those battling sarcoma. HCG’s commitment to advancing treatment and providing compassionate care remains constant, and this initiative is a powerful reminder of the impact we can achieve when we unite for a common cause.”

The “Sarcoma Strong” “Right Step First Time” walkathon celebrated the resilience of those affected by sarcoma while also raising awareness and strengthening community support for this vital cause.

The active involvement and engagement of attendees demonstrated a collective dedication to making a

substantial impact.