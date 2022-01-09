Bengaluru: Industrial projects worth over Rs 4,236 crore approved

Bengaluru: Giving a big push to industrial growth amid Covid third wave, Karnataka has approved 87 industrial projects worth Rs 4,236.26 crore that would generate jobs for over 12,251 persons in the state, the Industries Department said .

The 128th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting, chaired by Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani, cleared the projects late on Thursday.

The committee has considered and approved 13 important large and medium size industrial projects. These projects worth Rs 2,986.80 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 4,660 persons in the state.

Also, at the 128th SLSWCC meeting, 74 new projects with investment of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared. And these projects worth Rs 1,249.46 crore would generate jobs for 7,591 people in the state.

Among new investments approved are Tecchren Batteries Private Ltd - Rs 480 crore, Employment - 200, a Rs 340 crore project by Neotrex Steel Private Ltd with employment potential for 150 persons, Rs 313.20 crore investment by Siemens Healthcare Pvt Ltd with 270 jobs, Rs 306.82 crore project by Supreme Sugars Private Ltd with an estimated job creation for 315 persons, a Rs 276 crore project by Pawan Shakti Papers Private Ltd with employment generation for 1,000 people, a Rs 276 crore investment by Tantia Papers Private Ltd, employment - 1,000 and Rs 210 crore investment by SATS Food Solutions India Private Ltd which is expected to create 310 jobs.