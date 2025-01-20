  • Menu
Bengaluru Kempegowda Airport Faces Significant Flight Delays Amid Aero India 2025 Show

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport will experience major disruptions from February 5-14, 2025, due to the Aero India event. Passengers should expect flight cancellations and delays, with specific runway closures and rescheduling of flights.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is set to face major disruptions from February 5 to February 14, 2025, due to the Aero India show at the nearby Yelahanka Air Force Station. Both of the airport's runways will be closed for several hours each day during this period.

From February 5 to 8, the airport will close for six hours daily. On February 9, operations will halt from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. On February 10, the event's opening day, closures will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. February 11 and 12 will see closures from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The airport will also be closed in two three-hour blocks on February 13 and 14.

Bengaluru Airport manages more than 40 flights per peak hour, so it will be challenging to reschedule all flights within the available time slots. Passengers may experience delays, cancellations, and changes to their flight schedules. Airlines are adjusting their timetables, and passengers should stay in contact with their airlines for the latest updates.

The disruptions are likely to affect both business and leisure travelers, as Bengaluru Airport is a key hub for domestic and international flights.

