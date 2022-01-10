Bengaluru: Manipal Hospitals to conduct vaccination drive to protect the protectors

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's frontline workers have demonstrated commendable grit and determination in the way they took care of people relentlessly over decades. During the pandemic, ambulance drivers and paramedical staff who without worrying their own safety, ferried several Covid-19 patients, night and day, 24x7, stood out as examples of selfless service.

Considering ambulance drivers have been susceptible to physical and mental stress especially during the second wave, Manipal Hospitals endeavours to give them the confidence and help them out to serve the patients better.

Keeping this in mind, Manipal Hospitals is organising an exclusive vaccination drive for nearly 100 ambulance drivers and paramedical staffs on 10th January, 9 am onwards. Ambulance drivers and paramedical staff will be the first to receive the precautionary dose across all Manipal Hospitals across Bangalore. This initiative aims to prepare them mentally and physically to tackle the possible challenges ahead during unprecedented times.

The vaccination drive will be conducted at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Whitefield, Sarjapur Road, Hebbal, Varthur Road, Malleshwaram, Yeshwanthpur and Jayanagar. The vaccination drive will take place as per the guidelines laid down by the state government. The vaccination drive will be manned by the healthcare professionals including nurses, vaccine officers and doctors.