Bengaluru Metro Fares Surge by 50%, Triggers Public Outrage

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) implemented a metro fare increase of up to 50 per cent starting February 9, following recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The price revision has led to widespread discontent among commuters and criticism from political leaders. The hike has positioned Bengaluru Metro as the costliest public transit system in the country.

Despite the fare revision, the lowest ticket price remains Rs 10. However, the highest fare has surged from Rs 60 to Rs 90. In addition, the required minimum balance for smart cards has increased from Rs 50 to Rs 90.

Under the updated pricing system, fares now stand at Rs 10 for distances up to 2 km, Rs 20 for 2-4 km, Rs 30 for 4-6 km, Rs 40 for 6-8 km, Rs 50 for 8-10 km, Rs 60 for 10-12 km, Rs 70 for 15-20 km, Rs 80 for 20-25 km, and Rs 90 for travel beyond 25 km.

BMRCL has introduced differentiated pricing for peak and non-peak hours and continues to offer smart card discounts on Sundays and national holidays. The 5 per cent concession on smart card usage remains in effect.

The fare hike has led to an immediate decline in ridership. On February 12, Bengaluru Metro recorded an estimated 8.29 lakh passengers, reflecting a 4% drop compared to previous days.

Commuters took to social media to voice their frustration, with many indicating they would switch to private transport. The hashtag #BoycottMetro trended as users expressed discontent with the increased fares.

The issue has sparked political reactions, with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya raising concerns in Parliament during the Zero Hour. In a social media post, Surya urged authorities to reconsider the fare increase and restructure the pricing to ensure affordability.

Former Jayanagar MLA and Mahila Congress president Sowmya Reddy, along with KPCC General Secretary S Manohar, submitted a memorandum to BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao. The letter demanded an immediate rollback of the fare hike, stating that commuters were facing significant financial strain. It also accused the BJP of politicizing the matter while misleading the public about the state government’s role.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized BJP leaders for attributing the fare hike to the state government. In a post on social media platform X, he pointed out that the same BJP leaders who previously claimed credit for the metro’s expansion were now shifting blame for the fare revision. Siddaramaiah labeled this stance as contradictory and misleading.

Amid mounting criticism, BMRCL has stated that it will examine commuter concerns regarding fare discrepancies. A senior official noted that the corporation had received numerous complaints about steep fare jumps on specific routes. Data analysis is underway to assess these concerns, and a review will be conducted to determine if any adjustments are necessary.

Bangalore Metro is operated by BMRCL, a joint initiative between the central and Karnataka governments. The last fare revision occurred in 2017, prompting BMRCL to seek a modification from the central government.

In response, the Union government established the FFC, chaired by retired Madras High Court Justice R Tharani. The committee also included officials from both state and central governments. Over three months, the committee consulted metro authorities in Delhi and Chennai before finalizing the new fare structure for Bengaluru Metro.