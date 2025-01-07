Bengaluru Metro Receives First Made-in-India Driverless Trainset

In a significant development for India's metro rail infrastructure, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has welcomed its first fully Made-in-India driverless trainset for the Yellow Line. The train, manufactured by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. at its facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal, marks a key milestone in the country's push towards enhancing urban mobility with indigenously built metro solutions.

This cutting-edge stainless steel train is designed with advanced automation systems and high-performance features. It will soon begin service on the 18-kilometer Yellow Line, which connects Electronics City to various parts of Bengaluru, providing a vital link for commuters across the city.

During a virtual event, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, celebrated the achievement. He highlighted that this development is a testament to India's growing capabilities in metro rail technology. "With more than 1,000 kilometers of operational metro rail networks, India now ranks third globally, and we are on track to surpass the United States within the next five years," Lal stated.

The trainset's delivery is a key step in India's efforts to modernize urban transportation and enhance connectivity. Umesh Chowdhary, Managing Director of Titagarh Rail Systems, also expressed pride in the achievement, noting that this is the first stainless steel metro train manufactured entirely in India for the Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line. "This showcases our country’s capabilities in indigenization and supports the vision of a self-reliant India," Chowdhary remarked.

The introduction of this driverless trainset is expected to revolutionize Bengaluru's metro network, providing an efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly mode of transport. The train's automation features ensure smoother operations and a more streamlined commuter experience.

Titagarh Rail Systems has committed to delivering additional trainsets for the Yellow Line, with plans to supply two more by April 2025. By September, the company aims to ramp up production to deliver two trainsets per month, marking a crucial step towards scaling up India’s metro rail manufacturing capabilities.

Bengaluru South Member of Parliament, Tejasvi Surya, also praised the collaboration between Titagarh Rail Systems, CRRC, and BMRCL. He emphasized the importance of this development, stating that the first CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) train from Titagarh’s facility is a key milestone. Surya further noted that the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro will soon be fully operational, benefiting commuters across the city.

Surya also acknowledged Titagarh Rail Systems’ efforts to establish state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities under the "Make-in-India" initiative, which aims to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign imports.