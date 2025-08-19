Bengaluru Metro rider upset: “Why pay ₹30 just to carry luggage?”

A passenger in Bengaluru said he was charged ₹30 just for carrying a bag in the metro. He posted on X, saying the Bengaluru Metro is already the costliest in India, and now this extra fee will keep more people away from using it.

Many users online agreed, calling it unfair and a burden on daily commuters. BMRCL has not yet replied to the complaint.

"I am absolutely stunned that I had to pay 30rs in the Bangalore metro for this bag. The Bangalore metro is already the most expensive in the country, and this just adds to the burden. This is just another example of how the @OfficialBMRCL is excluding people from accessing metro," he wrote on his X account.

This is just another example of how the @OfficialBMRCL is excluding people from accessing metro. pic.twitter.com/syJX8elbhh — Avinash Chanchal (@avinashchanchl) August 16, 2025











