Bengaluru: NGO launches drive to plant 10,000 saplings in city

Bengaluru: Aahwahan Foundation launched a week-long tree plantation drive, 'Go Green Revolution' from November 1- November 6 to plant 10,000 saplings in South Bengaluru.

The areas that will be covered under this are Kediranahalli Cross to Vega City Mall, Bennerghata Road. More than 200 people are participating in the drive and the programme was inaugurated by State BJP president Ravi Kumar and Basvaraj, former corporator. The Foundation has joined hands with Jain Yuva Sangathan for this drive.

"We are happy to see the support of people to this drive. We would like thank the city traffic police, BBMP, Roopchand Jain, president of Jain Yuva Sangathan and Pawan Kumar, chairman who has provided us their unrelenting support in this initiative and helped us raise awareness about the same. We hope in the coming days more and more people will join us and take this initiative forward," said Braja Kishore Pradhan, Founder -Aahwahan Foundation.

The foundation is planting a lot of medicinal plants like Neem, Honge, Sampige, Asoka, Gulmohar, Badami, Raintree, Cherry etc in public parks and other free spaces with BBMP's permission. The idea behind using specific varieties of plants is aimed at reducing the city pollution. The organisation started this drive in 2019 with the aim of converting the country green and raising awareness about the same. They aim to plant 10 million trees by the year 2025 across the country.