Bengaluru: Orion Malls signs up more than 2 lakh square feet of space for new brands

Bengaluru: Orion Malls by Brigade is all set to enhance the shopping experience for its patrons with several prominent brands including, America's very own Applebee's, Simpli Namdhari's, Mango, Geist Beer, Kushals, Pantaloons, Max Fashion, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Guess, Peter England, Deccan Biryani, Kamat, Go Pizza, Home Centre, Pure Home and All Market are under various stages of fit-out at Orion Malls properties across Bangalore.



While Namdhari's - a 100% vegetarian supermarket and women's fashion brand Mango have started operations, global brand Applebee's, known for its chain of grill bars and pancake joints, will be setting up its first outlet in India. Home Centre, Pure Home, Pantaloon, Max Fashion, ALL Market, Guess, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Deccan Biryani, Kamath and Go Pizza will also begin operations at Orion Malls soon.

"We have put in place stringent Covid safety protocols to ensure a safe shopping experience for our patrons. Since the easing of the lockdown, footfalls at Orion Malls have risen to around 60% of pre Covid levels with sales touching around 90% of pre-pandemic. Buying trends are leaning more towards Athleisure, fashion, beauty, Electronic Goods and Fine Dining."

In all, over 2 lakh square feet of space has been booked by these brands across the three Orion Malls in the city.

"What is encouraging is the faith that retailers have in us, given that despite the current situation, new brands are willing to set up outlets in our malls. It is also heartening that international brands are choosing Orion malls to be their gateway to India. With the easing of restrictions on cinemas and family entertainment centres, footfalls at Orion Malls are expected to touch pre-covid levels in the weeks to come." said Sunil Munshi, AVP Operations, Orion Malls, Brigade Group.