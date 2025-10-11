Bengaluru police arrest five in kidnapping of woman who refused marriage Proposal

Bengaluru: Subramanyapura police have arrested four men involved in the kidnapping of a young woman who had refused marriage proposals. The accused—Ranganath, Rajesh, Chandan, Shreyas, and Manjunath—were apprehended following a complaint filed by the victim’s family at the Subramanyapura police station.

The victim was known to Ranganath, a bike mechanic who had previously been jailed on a murder charge. After his release, he pressured the young woman to marry him, even creating disturbances near her home. When her family refused the marriage, Ranganath, along with his gang, abducted her near her house in Chikkallasandra on Wednesday.

The police acted swiftly, rescuing the victim and arresting the accused within 12 hours of the kidnapping. Authorities are continuing investigations into the case to identify any further conspirators.

Meanwhile, in Hubballi, an incident occurred on Friday involving the daytime abduction of a municipal contractor, Mohan Chauhan. Chauhan, who had an excellent reputation for executing civil works across Dharwad and adjacent districts, was forcibly taken from his office near Tolanakere in Hubballi by over fifteen assailants. The kidnappers arrived in cars and cruisers, threatened staff, and escaped with Chauhan amidst a dramatic scene, even attacking those who attempted to intervene.