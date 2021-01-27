Bengaluru: Popular RJ Sindhu to host Majaa Bharatha

Bengaluru: Sindhu Shrikanth who is popularly known as RJ Sindhu as she has been RJ-ying for the past 10 years is all set to host one of the most-watched comedy shows Majaa Bharatha on Colors Kannada from January 30. The experienced RJ will be replacing Bhumi Shetty.

Sindhu who has proved her talent with quick sense of humour and spontaneity in shows on Fever FM is expected to add more fun to Majaa Bharatha.

Sindhu Shrikanth a dentist by education took to RJ-ying and hosting talk shows out of passion. With her talent gaining popularity she also acted in Maniratnam's directorial Chekka Chivantha Vaanam sharing screen space with Prakash Raj, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swamy, Simbu and Jyothika.

Speaking on her debut on television with Majaa Bharatha of Colors Kannada, Sindhu said, "I am supremely excited to host this popular show which is simply my space as I am a fun-loving person. In fact, I gave up my profession as dentist for my passion for RJying and hosting 10 years ago and this has finally paid off. Since I am also a great fan of the comedy genre, I hope it will bring the best out of me."

Sindhu Shrikanth hails from Bengaluru and she has done dental course at Dayanand Sagar College. She has also acted in a Tamil film titled Kennedy Club.

The show was earlier hosted by the actress Bhoomi Shetty of Bigg Boss fame along with Gurukiran and Rachitha Ram as the judges. Majaa Bharatha serves as a platform for many young stand-up comedians to showcase their talent.