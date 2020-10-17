Bengaluru pub owner's murder: Nine police teams to probe case

Bengaluru: A day after pub owner Manish Shetty's murder, the Bengaluru police on Friday said it had formed nine special teams to probe the case as he was reportedly close associate of Morocco-based fugitive underworld don Bannanje Raja.

Shetty, 45, was shot dead late Thursday night by rival gang members outside Duet Bar on the RHP Road (off brigade road).

Police since seized CCTV footage from the pub as well as nearby shops for the "well-planned and well-executed murder". Police said City Crime Branch and Bengaluru police Central Division will jointly probe this case involving multi-layered investigations as Shetty was prime accused in a sensational robbery at Chemmanuru Jewellery showroom in Banaswadi.

Police have also seized the murder weapons -- Single Barrel Breach Loading (SBBL) gun and a knife -- from the vicinity of the crime spot on Thursday night, apart from jackets, shawls and a motorcycle with suspected fake number plate. These have been sent for forensic tests.

Sources said that the CCTV footage seems to reveal that Shetty was watched closely for the last few days and after studying his movements the rivals executed the murder plan. Shetty, a rowdy-sheeter, was reportedly involved in murders with underworld links in Mangaluru and Mumbai. Shetty was said to be close of late underworld don Muttappa Rai earlier but shifted loyalties between underworld dons Bannanaje Raja and Ravi Pujari. Since there are no definite clues on the involvement of Rashid Malabari gang or Kishan Hegde gang of Mangaluru, the case will need multilayered investigations. Hence, the CCB has come into the picture.