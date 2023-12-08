Bengaluru Records Unusually High December Temperatures

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, often lauded for its moderate climate, is experiencing an uncharacteristically warm December this year, as indicated by data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Maximum temperatures at key weather stations across the city have surged 3-4 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm, marking an unusual climatic trend.

On Friday, Bengaluru saw the mercury rise to a noteworthy 30.1 degrees Celsius for the maximum temperature, coupled with a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius, according to IMD observations. The meteorological agency has further predicted that the city can expect a cloudy sky with the likelihood of rain during the day, contributing to the atypical weather conditions.

Thursday witnessed one of the highest recorded maximum temperatures for the month of December, reaching 31.2 degrees Celsius. This is second to the previous record set on December 24, 2012, when the maximum temperature peaked at 32.4 degrees Celsius, based on IMD historical data. The third-highest maximum temperature for December occurred on December 17, 2003, at 31.1 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts attribute this warm anomaly to the fluctuating temperatures witnessed across all three major weather stations in Bengaluru. The prevailing conditions, with warm days and cool evenings, are not only challenging the city's usual climate but are also causing concern among health professionals.

The rise in temperatures coincides with a notable increase in cold and fever cases across Bengaluru. Health experts point to the erratic weather patterns and temperature fluctuations as contributing factors to the surge in illnesses. The combination of warm daytime temperatures and cooler evenings creates an environment conducive to the proliferation of pathogens, heightening the risk of infections.

As the city grapples with these climatic shifts, proactive measures become imperative to ensure the long-term sustainability of Bengaluru's environmental equilibrium.