Bengaluru: Residents federation launches vaccination for all campaign

Bengaluru: Bangalore Apartments' Federation (BAF), a federation of over 950 apartment complexes, on Saturday launched #Vax4All campaign to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination for all members across the city.

For this campaign, BAF is partnering with leading hospital chains like Manipal Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Health and Apollo Hospitals to facilitate community vaccination camps for residents and staff working there.

Through this campaign, BAF plans to extend vaccination to about 2 lakh households comprising over a million residents and staff.

Inaugurating the digital-launch of the campaign, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner , BBMP, said, "BBMP has been working very closely with BAF on many aspects of Covid management like testing and containment measures at apartment complexes. While the number of cases are coming down, we need to continue taking essential measures to ensure that the current peak is effectively contained and future preparedness for steady state is built. Vaccine supplies are getting better having vaccinated more than one lakh people yesterday."

Karthik Rajagopal, Group Chief Operating Officer of Manipal Hospitals said, "This campaign is an opportunity for RWAs to not only get all eligible persons vaccinated,but build preparedness for the third wave which is likely to impact children more, as well as build more long term resilience."

The BAF team including president H.A.Nagaraja Rao, Vice-President K. Arun Kumar and General Secretary Vikram Rai explained that the Federation will play the role of a facilitator to ensure that maximum RWAs avail vaccination.