Bengaluru residents slam BBMP for blocking X account
Bengaluru: The incident of Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike(BBMP) blocking the accounts of the public who complained on X about the problem of potholes has caused a lot of outrage.
The account of a woman named Neetu, who had filed a complaint about the poor condition of the city’s roads, was blocked by the BBMP’s official X account.
Similarly, the BBMP has also blocked the account of another person’s complaint.
This move has caused widespread outrage among the public, and the BBMP’s performance is being severely condemned.
Many people, including a woman named Neetu, had urged the BBMP on X to ‘fix the road’. However, the public has accused the BBMP of irresponsible action by blocking the accounts instead of responding to the complaints.
The BBMP has once again come under fire due to this incident.
Politicians have also reacted strongly to this, with BJP MLA BasanagoudaPatilYatnal expressing outrage, saying, “This act by BBMP is an attempt to silence the voice of the people.”
The public is sharing their displeasure on X with the hashtag #FixBengaluruRoads.
Due to this move by BBMP, their anti-people attitude has become a topic of discussion more than the road problem.