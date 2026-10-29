Bengaluru South civic body launches evening garbage collection in 5 wards

Bengaluru: Residents who leave home early for work or return late in the evening may soon find it easier to dispose of household waste, with the Bengaluru South City Corporation launching a pilot project to collect wet and dry waste between 5 p.m. and midnight in five wards.

The initiative aims to reduce roadside garbage dumping and improve neighbourhood cleanliness by providing an additional opportunity for residents who miss the regular morning collection service.

The pilot has been introduced in the Bommanahalli Assembly constituency and four wards in Hongasandra. Around 20 to 25 autos have been deployed for evening collection, allowing households to hand over their waste at a more convenient time.Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh said the civic body would decide on expanding the initiative based on its initial results. “This is a pilot initiative. Based on the outcome, a decision will be taken on extending it to other areas in the future,” he said.

Residents and residents’ welfare associations had complained that people who could not hand over garbage when collection vehicles arrived early in the morning were forced to leave waste bags along roadsides. The problem was particularly evident in and around Adugodi, S.G. Palya and Siddapura Road.

Currently, 160 garbage collection vehicles operate in the five wards during the morning shift. The new evening service will supplement the existing system rather than replace it. In Hongasandra ward, for instance, six vehicles have been deployed for the evening shift, with three assigned to collect wet waste and three to collect dry waste. The usual morning service will continue with 31 autos.

The extended collection hours are expected to benefit IT professionals, students and homemakers. By providing residents with another opportunity to hand over waste directly to collection vehicles, the civic body hopes to discourage dumping on roads and in public spaces.

Segregation of wet and dry waste will remain mandatory under the new system. Drivers have been instructed not to accept unsegregated garbage.

The civic body has stressed that eliminating garbage black spots and ensuring proper waste segregation are essential to preventing foul smells, reducing the presence of mosquitoes and flies, and discouraging stray animals from gathering around waste dumps. Such conditions can also increase the risk of

infectious diseases.