Guntur: Cyclonic storm did not have a major impact on Guntur and Palnadu districts, as normal rain occurred at various places.

However, rain water inundated paddy, black gram and cotton fields in Guntur district. There would be no loss due to rains in paddy and cotton crops.

If the rain water recedes, the paddy crop will recover. Rain during the last 24 hours is useful for all the crops in Palnadu district. Rain is useful to the withering crops due to lack of sufficient water. Normal life remains unaffected in Guntur city.

According to preliminary reports, paddy crop inundated in 6,199 hectares in Duggirala, Tenali, Mangalagiri and Chebrolu mandals in Guntur district.

Cotton plantations inundated 719 hectares in Tulluru and Guntur mandals. Rain water inundated several low-lying areas including Kankaragunta, Brodipet, Arundalpet, Ramakrishnapuram, YSR Colony, Chuttugunta roads. Meanwhile, joint collector Ashutosh Srivasta visited rainwater at Lam Bridge, and Kondaveetivagu and alerted the officers.

He directed officials to keep adequate staff, JCBs and nala-cleaning machines readily available to ensure that there were no blockages in drains. Special attention should be paid to waterlogging-prone areas, particularly ITC Road, JKC College Road and Pattabhipuram, to prevent sewage overflow.

He directed the concerned SSIs, SSs and ward sanitation secretaries to continuously inspect their respective secretariat limits and take prompt measures to clear drain blockages.