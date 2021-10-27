Bengaluru: South Western Railway observes Vigilance Awareness Week

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) administered integrity pledge to all officers and staff at Rail Soudha on Tuesday, on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week 2021, held from 26 October to 1 November. The theme for this year Vigilance Awareness Week is Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity.

Speaking on this occasion, the SWR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore said, "Speedy, controlled, effective, efficient delivery of projects at optimum cost is hallmark of honesty. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel epitomized simplicity in thought and deed and this is a corner stone of honesty."

He further said that our goal should be to encourage ethical behavior in all and bring systematic changes in vulnerable areas.

Posters of Vigilance Awareness were also released by N Kumar, junior clerk in the presence of the General Manager. While Milind K Deouskar, Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer described the importance of integrity in day-to-day work and assured immediate action on each and every complaint.

Later Kishore paid the floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and planted a sapling at the Satyanishta Udhyaan. P.K. Mishra, Additional General Manager, SWR, PHODs, senior officers and staff were present on the occasion.

As a part of Vigilance Awareness Week, essay, painting and online quiz competitions were held for high school students of Hubli and Dharwad district to raise awareness among school children about environment. Various other activities such as cyclothon, gram sabha awareness, and sensitization sessions for employees at various stations of SWR and awareness campaigns for railway employees' family members at Railway Colonies have been scheduled during the week.