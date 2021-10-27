Bengaluru: Sparsh Super Speciality slapped notice for holding illegal training

Bengaluru: Notice has been issued to Sparsh Super Speciality Hospital in Yeshwantpur on Tuesday for organising a medicine training programming without government approval. "Notice has been issued to the hospital for giving fetal medicine training to students who are not registered with the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC)," said Dr Srinivas, District Health and Family Welfare Officer.

Dr Srinivas held an inspection meeting with Bengaluru City District Advisory Committee and District Inspection and Supervisory Committee members under the Prevention of Pregnancy and Prenatal Detection Techniques (Sexual Prohibition) Act, Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994.

A total of 11 scanning machines are licensed and used. Form F must be submitted online before scanning and after scanning. But after scanning here it was seen that online information was being uploaded in the evening. In the scanning room, it is illegal to picture feutus on a large TV, said Dr Srinivas. He added that the hospital was given notice on all these aspects.

The committee members comprising KR Puram Public Hospital Radiologist Dr Leela, Dr Vijay Sarathy, Dr Shilpa, Pallavi Honnapura, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Department, Dr Ramesh of Bengaluru North taluk and Vasant Kumar of Vision Bangalore Trust were present during the inspection.