Bengaluru: Stop littering, marshal patrol squads on prowl!

Bengaluru: The BBMP, on Friday, inaugurated eight marshal patrol squads to prevent unauthorised carrying and disposal of wastes during the night. Each vehicle with five marshals has been empowered to seize unauthorised vehicles carrying meat and poultry waste, debris and bio-medical waste.



The night squads are empowered to impose on spot fines to prevent littering on high density corridors, vulnerable points, and arterial and sub arterial roads on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the city.

The BBMP marshals during the nights are also tasked to enforce social distancing rules and create awareness. According to the BBMP circular, 55 marshals working in two shifts shall find the litterer on spot. The marshals will be provided four-wheeler multi utility vehicles for commuting. They can even seize unauthorised littering vehicle.

The multi utility vehicles will have emergency equipment such as heavy-duty torch, beacon light with mic and speaker, 30m rope, digging bars, tarpaulin etc.