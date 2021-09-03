Bengaluru: Supertails teaches you how to care for your pets

Bengaluru: A lot of people grew closer to our four-legged friends during the pandemic. Some even adopted pets for companionship during the turbulent times. But this didn't mean that all new parents knew the dos and don'ts of pet care. Bengaluru-based Supertails is fixing this obstacle with their first aid boxes and online training for young pet parents.

It is easy to adopt a pet but taking care of them requires a lot of understanding and knowledge. Helping pet parents to ease into the new parenthood, Supertails has started online training for pet parents where they are taught everything they need to take care of a pet. "Through our research, we were able to surmise that pets respond to positive reinforcements just like humans," said Co-founder of Supertails, Varun Sadana. The classes are aligned to provide pet parents with the right psychological tools to train them efficiently and educate them like a companion. He added that India is not a pet-friendly nation and they are not welcome on public transport. A part of these sessions is also to educate young pet parents on how to see pets as companions and not just as animals.

The pandemic also posed another issue. Pet parents were not able to go to a veterinary doctor so often and had to take care of their minor injuries themselves. Though they would want to provide the best for their pets, they sometimes fall short due to the lack of the right resources. This is why Supertails also introduced first aid boxes for pets. This way pets can get first-aid treatment at home before they need to be brought in to a clinic if required.