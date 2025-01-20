Bengaluru: Supreme Court Grants Custody of Atul Subhash's Son to Nikita Singhania

The Supreme Court has granted custody of four-year-old Atul Subhash's son to his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, after his mother, Anju Devi, requested custody of her grandson. The decision followed a brief video call with the child, during which the court observed that the boy had not spent much time with his grandmother. As a result, the court determined it was in the child's best interests to remain with his mother.

The case began when Anju Devi approached the Supreme Court after Nikita Singhania and her family were accused of causing Atul Subhash's suicide. While Nikita and her family were arrested, they were later released on bail.

The court noted that custody matters should be handled by a lower court specializing in family issues. Atul Subhash and Nikita Singhania married in 2019, but their relationship began to deteriorate in 2021. In December 2024, Atul Subhash was found dead, leaving behind a suicide note and a video in which he accused Nikita and her family of harassment.

The court’s decision has received mixed reactions. Some people support the court's focus on the child's well-being, while others believe further investigation is needed into Atul Subhash’s allegations before making a final decision on custody.