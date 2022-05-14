Bengaluru: SWR-WWO organises teacher development programme

Bengaluru: The first-ever teacher's development programme was organised for teachers of SWR-WWO English medium school, Tamanna school (for specially abled children) and Little Kingdom school on Friday. A day long workshop with lectures by eminent speakers were arranged.

It is aimed at capacity-building of teachers.Tamanna school is being run for the benefit of children with mental disability (developmental/intellectual). Eminent speakers consisting of professionals shared their experiences in the day-long workshop.

As Dr Anand Pandurangi, noted psychiatrist, MaheshMasal, counsellor, corporate trainer and author, Suresh Kulkarni, philosopher, philanthropist and educationist and OttilieAnban, social entrepreneur and environmentalist spoke on the occasion. The day-long workshop was held at Swami Vivekananda Hall, Gadag Road, Hubballi.

SWR- Women's Welfare Organisation is engaged in welfare, philanthropic and sustainability initiatives in railways in various capacities. The General Manager, South Western Railway, Sanjeev Kishore inaugurated a renovated computer lab at English Medium School run by SWR Women's Welfare Organization (Gadag Road, Hubballi) in the presence of P K Mishra, Additional General Manager, SWR and Dr. (Smt) Vandana Srivastava, President SWR-WWO.