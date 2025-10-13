Bengaluru traffic goes hi-tech: Real-time signal countdowns now on your phone

Bengaluru: Relief for motorists stuck in long traffic jams — you can now check the real-time countdown of the next traffic signal right on your mobile phone. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, Bengaluru Traffic Police, in collaboration with MapMyIndia’s navigation app “Mappls,” has introduced live traffic signal timers.

Developed jointly by the Mappls tech team, Bengaluru Traffic Police, and Arcadis India, the feature enables commuters to see exactly how many seconds remain before a red signal turns green at upcoming junctions. The system currently operates under the Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC) model, which uses artificial intelligence to adjust signal timings based on live traffic flow.

The technology has been implemented across 169 major junctions, including KR Circle, Hudson Circle, KH Road, Minerva Junction, and Town Hall. Now, through the Mappls app, motorists can view accurate countdown timers for these intersections, making city driving slightly less stressful.

Can you see the live traffic signal timings showing up on Mappls app? As the real traffic signal counts down, you see the same on the map inside Mappls app. Magical, and helpful :)Live in Bangalore now thanks to @blrcitytraffic n Arcadis India, and the work done by team @mappls… pic.twitter.com/mA96gaZykd — Rohan Verma (@_rohanverma) October 11, 2025

Rohan Verma, Director of MapMyIndia, announced the feature on X, saying, “You can now see real-time traffic signal countdowns directly on the Mappls app. This innovation brings India’s indigenous mapping and navigation technology closer to every citizen.”

Responding to user queries, Verma said the company is ready to extend the system to other Indian cities and highways, provided local traffic police departments collaborate.

Officials believe this feature will not only ease commuter frustration but also improve compliance with traffic signals, reduce congestion, and support smarter urban mobility in Bengaluru — setting a model for the rest of the country.