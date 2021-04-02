Bengaluru’s Juice Raja, the zero-waste hero

Bengaluru: Indians throw away a whopping 40% of food each year, roughly amounting to wastage of 6.7 crore tonnes per year. If these figures are getting you down, don't worry! Because namma Bengaluru has the zero-waste hero of our times – Anand Raj, the city's popular Juice Raja.

This Monday at 8 p.m., tune in to HistoryTV18 and meet Anand on 'OMG! Yeh Mera India.' The series features some of the most inspirational and incredible stories of some truly amazing individuals from across the length and breadth of India. Watch this episode to know how this ex-radio jockey was inspired by a mound of garbage to come up with his fascinating concept of serving juices in the peels and shells of the fruits that are juiced at his popular juice shop.

Anand Raj took over his father's juice shop called 'Eat Raja' after thirteen years of being an RJ in Bangalore. His unique concept completely turned around the shop to make it an increasingly popular eco-friendly juice cafe that hundreds of people throng daily not only to enjoy delicious juices but also for the added benefit of a clean conscience.

He serves a jaw-dropping 99 varieties of lip-smacking juices in the shells and peels of bananas, capsicum, melons, oranges, and more, thus saving on waste and also providing nutrition to cows across the city. Every last bit of any leftover peels is used to create natural cleaning solutions with bio-enzymes. Another fabulous benefit of the Juice Raja's amazing innovation is that not having glasses to wash saves approximately 54,750 litres of water each year!

Bengaluru's Juice Raja and other incredible Indians from Vadodara, Jaipur, and Mumbai will also be seen in the show.