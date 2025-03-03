Bengaluru’s STRR to Ease Traffic, Key Section Opens March 2025

Traffic congestion in Bengaluru is expected to ease as a significant section of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) from Hoskote to the Tamil Nadu border nears completion, with an expected opening in March 2025.

The 21-kilometer stretch, currently under development, will enhance connectivity and integrate with the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway (NE 7). The entire 288-kilometer STRR, planned for completion by 2027, is designed to divert commercial traffic from the city, reducing congestion.

The Hoskote-Tamil Nadu border section will connect to the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway, forming a crucial transportation corridor. This segment is part of the proposed 330-kilometer Bangalore-Mangalore Expressway, which aims to streamline interstate travel and freight movement.

Key infrastructure features of this section include six-lane traffic movement, an 11-meter-wide median similar to the NICE Road in Bengaluru, and 11 underpasses for improved safety. A rail overbridge at Lingadeeramallasandra, over the Bengaluru-Chennai railway line, is scheduled for completion by February 2025.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the bidding process for the remaining five STRR sections, spanning 144.25 kilometers at an estimated cost of Rs 4,749 crore. These segments are projected to be operational within two years.

Once completed, STRR is expected to divert long-haul traffic from Bengaluru’s core, reduce travel time between key cities, and improve freight movement. The expressway will pass through the eco-sensitive zone of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) with a 28.5-meter right of way and an 8.1-kilometer elevated stretch to minimize environmental impact.

Project details include a total length of approximately 280.8 kilometers, an estimated cost of Rs 17,000 crore, four to six lanes, a design speed of 100 kmph, and a target completion date of December 2025. The project follows the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) for implementation.