Beware of lane violation, speeding on Nice Road; Laser track gun to detect

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police has launched a new experiment to control speeding drivers on Nice Road. A ‘Laser Track Gun’ has been installed on Nice Road to keep an eye on those driving over speed, through which speeding drivers can be detected and fined Rs 1,000. Fines are being imposed. A ‘Laser Track Gun’ has been installed since last one week.

A laser track gun is a device that detects the speed at which vehicles are moving. There will be traffic policemen with this device scattered on the Nice road to avoid the awareness of the commuters. A laser track gun captures a vehicle traveling faster than the prescribed limit. This machine detects the vehicle number. From the place where the laser track gun is placed, the vehicle information goes to the toll. The photo and number of the vehicle will be sent to the staff near the toll through WhatsApp. When the speed of the vehicle decreases near the toll, the traffic police will stop the vehicle and collect a fine.

For the past one week, speeding has been detected and fined by laser track guns. Each type of vehicle has its own speed limit. Driving beyond that speed limit will result in a fine. Apart from this, the vehicles should travel on the designated track. Even if it crosses the track, the fine is sure to be imposed.

A speed limit of 120 kmph has been set for vehicles with a capacity of less than 8 people. The speed limit for vehicles with a capacity of more than 8 people is 80 kmph. Cars must drive on the right side of Nice Road. The speed limit for cars traveling on the right side should be 120 kmph. 121 km and more will be fined.

Bikes and goods vehicles should travel on the left side track of the road. The speed limit for these vehicles is 80 kmph. If you drive at 81 km and over speed, you will have to pay a fine. 30 to 35 cases are being registered daily with the help of laser track gun.