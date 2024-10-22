Beware of rise in railway track sabotage attempts: MP

Mangaluru: The MP of Dakshina Kannada, Captain Brijesh Chowta has condemned a recent major sabotage attempt on railway tracks near Thokkottu, close to Kerala border outside Mangaluru, labelling it as an anti-national act that threatens both the safety and progress of the country. Capt. Chowta emphasised that those responsible for trying to derail trains or disrupt the nation’s peace and development will face strict consequences.

“This is the first time such an incident has been reported in Dakshina Kannada, and it will not be tolerated,” Capt. Chowta said, referring to the miscreants placing ballast on the railway tracks. “This act isn’t just about derailing trains; it’s an attack on India’s growth and progress.”

The MP further mentioned that local law enforcement has already launched an investigation, and he has personally consulted with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to ensure swift action. He assured that the culprits will soon be brought to justice. Capt. Brijesh Chowta also linked the incident to a larger trend of disruptions aimed at destabilising India’s development, noting similar occurrences across the country in recent months. He attributed these attempts to forces that are unhappy with the government’s continued success and the country’s rapid advancements, particularly in the railway sector.

“It is clearly the job of forces that cannot digest that our government has been chosen for a third consecutive time and is taking the country towards being a global leader, one day at a time, especially the stellar progress of our railway sector,” He said. Capt. Chowta urged citizens to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the local authorities. “Together, we must ensure that no one who attempts to harm Bharat’s pride, progress, or prosperity is allowed to succeed,” he concluded. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of railway operations not only in the region, but the entire Nation. If left unchecked, the cowardly and dastardly acts of railway terrorism could get out of hand. Strict action and continuous vigilance is the first step in ensuring the railway sector doesn’t take a beating.