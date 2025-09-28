Bhima river swells, bridge submerged

Kalaburagi: Continuous heavy rains in Kalaburagi and parts of Maharashtra have led to a sharp rise in the water levels of the Bhima river, triggering widespread flooding in several villages. With Maharashtra releasing nearly 3.40 lakh cusecs of water into the river, the situation has worsened, submerging the Kattisangavi bridge near Jewargi town. Traffic on the Bidar-Srirangapatna national highway has come to a complete halt, with vehicles stranded for kilometres.

Floodwaters enter homes and temples

In the last 48 hours, torrential rains have wreaked havoc across Kalaburagi district. Overflowing streams have entered villages, flooding homes and places of worship. At Karchkhed village, rainwater gushed into several houses and even a local temple, forcing residents to scramble for safety. In Jewargi taluk’s Yankanchi village, the famous Basaveshwara and Mahalakshmi temples were inundated, leaving villagers distressed.

Schools shut, orange alert issued

Taking note of the worsening situation, Deputy Commissioner B. Fouziya Tarannum declared a two-day holiday for schools across Kalaburagi district. The order also applies to schools that had continued classes by availing exemption from Dasara holidays. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kalaburagi, warning of more heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Farmers face devastation

Floodwaters from Maharashtra’s Ujani reservoir have been released into the Bhima, causing water levels at Sannati barrage in Kalaburagi to rise sharply before flowing into Yadgir district. Farmers are among the worst hit, with standing crops being washed away. In Naikal village, hundreds of acres of paddy and cotton fields now lie submerged. Vast stretches of farmland along a one-kilometer radius of the riverbanks resemble a sea, with crops destroyed at a critical stage.

The deluge has left farmers anxious about their livelihoods, as many were preparing for the harvest season. “The entire year’s effort has been wasted in a matter of hours,” said a distressed farmer, watching his paddy fields drown under gushing floodwaters.

Officials on high alert

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and riverbank areas to remain cautious. Rescue teams have been stationed in vulnerable villages to handle emergencies. With rainfall showing no signs of abating, officials fear the situation may worsen further if additional water is released from upstream reservoirs.