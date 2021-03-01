BIAL wins ACI-ASQ Award for fourth consecutive year

Bengaluru: The Numerous Hygiene And Sanitation Measures, Backed With Cutting Edge-Technology For Safe And Contactless Passenger Experience, Saw Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru (Bial) Being Judged The Best Airport By Size And Region For 25-40 Million Passengers Per Annum At The Airports Council International's Airport Service Quality (Aci-Asq) Awards 2020.



This Is The Fourth Consecutive Aci-Asq Award Won By Bengaluru Airport, Based On A Passenger Survey, Conducted By Aci. Bial, Won Its First Aci Asq Award For Departures In 2017 And Became The Only Airport In The World To Win Awards For Both Departures And Arrivals In 2018 And 2019.

"We Are Proud To Receive This Global Recognition, Made Possible By The Extraordinary Support From Our Partners In The Bengaluru Airport Ecosystem. At A Time Like This, When Our Industry Is Facing Such Challenges, This Award Has Rejuvenated The Morale Of The Team At Bengaluru Airport. The Vote Of Confidence Expressed By Our Travellers Further Inspires Us In Our Pursuit Of Service Excellence. We Thank Our Passengers And Partners, Alike, For Their Continued Support And Confidence In Us, Said Mr. Hari Marar, Md & Ceo, Bial.

"Aci's Airport Service Quality Awards Represent The Highest Possible Accolade For Airport Operators Around The World," Aci World Director General Luis Felipe De Oliveira Said. "This Year More Than Any Other, The Awards Recognise Those Airports That Have Listened To Their Customers And Adapted The Services And Experiences They Offer To Meet Changing Needs And Expectations Under Very Trying Circumstances.

This Year, The Prestigious Result Has Particular Significance, Given That It Focused On The Measures Taken And Protocols Adopted To Contain The Pandemic. During The Covid-19 Pandemic That Unfolded Over The Course Of 2020, Bengaluru Airport Strove To Ensure That The Airport's Facilities Were Hygienic And Safe For Passengers.

Asq Is The World's Leading Airport Passenger Service And Benchmarking Programme Measuring Passengers' Satisfaction While They Are Travelling Through An Airport. Due To The Pandemic, Aci Has Done Away With Arrivals Awards And Has Introduced Aci Hygiene Award To Complement Its Airport Health Accreditation Programme, Launched Last Year.

Bengaluru Airport Has Received Aci's Airport Health Accreditation (Aha) And The First-Ever World's 'Voice Of The Customer', A Few Months Ago. While The Aci-Aha Recognised The Airport's Commitment To The Safety Of Passengers, Employees And General Public, The Voice Of The Customer Recognised Airports' Commitment To Ensuring That Their Customers' Requirements Were Met During The Pandemic.