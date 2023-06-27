Biometric attendance will be mandatory: DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The DCM DK Shivakumar held a progress review meeting at Ramnagar Zilla Panchayat quarterly KDP meet on Monday. He instructed all the officials to work honestly.

Speaking at the meeting with the officials, DCM Shivakumar said, “People chose us. They has given an opportunity to serve the people. You are there to serve the government. When politicians come to the authorities and the problem is not resolved. It is our duty to solve that problem. Resolve within the legal framework. Our government is not elected by the people just like that. They have chosen to give good governance. They have seen the behaviour of the BJP administration. Because it is not an administration that is close to the people, it is the capital of corruption and they replaced the BJP and put us in power.”

DCM said “Make a diary of phone number, address of all officers, make a book with their photo. Form a district group. Biometric attendance is mandatory for those coming and going to the office. I will give you the biometric machine. Deliver government schemes to people properly. Put up a board to give information against corruption.’

Corruption free implementation of 5 guarantee schemes of our government should be given priority. Keep a count of zero ticket for free travel of women under Shakti Yojana. Make sure that Gruha Jyothi registration does not get corrupted.

We have prepared Gruhalakshmi app. The date of implementation of the scheme will be decided tomorrow. The MLA and their volunteers should help people. Everything is free. Action will be taken against anyone who asks for a bribe in Grama One. The District Collectors should pay attention to this, said DCM.

‘Increase in electricity bill belongs to BJP. They have done and are now putting the blame on us. Create awareness about Griha Jyoti Yojana. Officials should take responsibility. I got all the information before the start of the project. Only 2000 houses in the district come under the radar of paying the bill. The rest should get scheme facility’, DCM Shivakumar said.