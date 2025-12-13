BJP criticises CM over Rs 47 cr spent on air travel

Bengaluru: TheBJP came down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for spending Rs 47 crore of state funds on air travel over the past two-and-half years.

According to a written reply to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar, the amount was spent on special flights, aircraft and helicopters between May 2023 and November 2025. The CMO clarified that these were used only for official visits. In a post on ‘X', BJP's IT cell in charge, Amit Malviya questioned the frequent helicopter trips. “In the last 30 months, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's travel by special aircraft and helicopters has cost taxpayers Rs 47.38 crore. At a time when Karnataka is still grappling with challenges in infrastructure, rural development, healthcare, and education, such heavy spending on VIP air travel raises serious questions,” he said.

He sought to know whether this is the best use of public money, or do frequent helicopter trips, including short-distance routes, reflect responsible governance.