BJP-JDS to launch state-wide stir today over removal of flag

Mandya: The protest in Keragodu village, Mandya, escalated on Sunday as people from surrounding villages, along with BJP, JDS, and Bajrang Dal activists, vehemently opposed the district administration’s attempt to remove the Hanuman flag.

The 108-feet flagpole, adorned with a large saffron flag depicting Anjaneya, was erected on January 19, funded by villagers of 12 surrounding villages, as well as BJP and JDS workers. Those opposed filed a complaint with the taluk administration, triggering tensions.

The Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer instructed the Gram Panchayat officials to clear the flag on Saturday, leading villagers, BJP, JDS, and Bajrang Dal members to initiate protests. Anticipating the pillar’s removal on Saturday night, activists rallied throughout the night, creating a tense atmosphere since midnight. Thousands gathered in front of the flagpole, chanting Jaishree Ram slogans, and “Goback” slogans were hurled at authorities for their failure to clear the pillar. Activists expressed outrage against the Congress government and MLA Ganiga Ravikumar. Tensions flared as activists confronted the police deployed to control the situation, resulting in shoving and injuries. The police detained opposition leader R Ashok, former minister Ashwath Narayana and Chalavadi Narayana Swamy on their arrival to village. Opposition leader R. Ashok called for protests against the state government’s alleged anti-Hindu policies, joined by JDS in condemning the government’s misrule.

BJP State President BY Vijayendra announced plans to protest against the government in all district headquarters.

Bajrang Dal called for a Mandya bandh on February 9, with pro-Hindu organizations marching from Keragodu village to the DC office to lay siege, protesting the Hanuman flag controversy.

R Ashok expressed outrage, alleging insult and betrayal of Hanuman by the government.

He criticized the police for raising the national flag at 3 PM instead of the mandated 9 AM, wearing shoes in the process. Accusing the government of hooliganism and bringing shame by bringing down the Hanuman flag “like thieves at night,” Ashok demanded the flag’s reinstatement and condemned officials who insulted the national flag.

The Mandya SP N Yetish camping in Keregodu with heavy police security.