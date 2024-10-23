BJP leader says will file nomination as independent

Bengaluru: Amid the rumours of joining the Congress party, senior BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwara has announced that he would file the nomination as an independent candidate from the Channapatna constituency on October 24.

Yogeshwara is holding a meeting with his supporters in Channapatna town and told the gathering that he would make a decision on the symbol later. Sources said that the Congress which is inclined to field former MP D.K. Suresh is observing the developments in the BJP and JD-S camps. “The decision to include Yogeshwara in the party can’t be ruled out,” sources said. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said that Siddaramaiah is claiming that they will decide on including Yogeshwara into the Congress party. “The National President J.P. Nadda personally called to include Yogeshwara into the JD-S party and make him an NDA candidate from Channapatna. I told him that the NDA candidate should win and I am ready for consensus,” Kumaraswamy stated.