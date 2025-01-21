BJP MLA Asks CM Siddaramaiah to Address Hebbal Metro Land Delay

BJP legislator S. Suresh Kumar has raised concerns over the delay in transferring land required for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) proposed multimodal transport hub near Hebbal. In a letter addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kumar urged the government to prioritize the Metro project and avoid yielding to potential real estate pressures.

According to Kumar, BMRCL submitted a proposal in March 2024 to acquire 45 acres of land in Hebbal currently managed by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). The Metro authority has expressed willingness to pay the price set by the board, yet the transfer remains pending. Kumar’s letter highlighted concerns over delays by the Urban Development and Industries Departments, suggesting such holdups could undermine public interest.

“This delay raises unnecessary doubts. No government should procrastinate on decisions affecting critical infrastructure. The project’s significance to Bengaluru’s commuters makes timely action essential,” Kumar wrote.

The Hebbal site is integral to BMRCL’s plans to establish a multimodal transport center. Proposed developments include a modern depot, multi-level parking, and three Metro stations connecting the Blue, Orange, and Red lines. Kumar highlighted that delays in land acquisition could lead to cost escalations and hinder the release of central funds, potentially slowing Bengaluru’s Metro expansion.

“The central government has consistently supported Metro projects. However, such delays could disrupt this support and result in time overruns,” Kumar added.

Kumar’s letter also pointed to reports suggesting plans by a private entity to develop a premium township on the same land. The proposed township reportedly includes a five-star hotel, shopping mall, and resort. Kumar urged the government to resist any influence from the real estate sector and ensure the land is allocated for public infrastructure.

“The state must prioritize the Metro’s needs over private interests. Allowing real estate development on this land would be a disservice to Bengaluru’s citizens,” Kumar said.

Kumar appealed to Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil to expedite the land transfer process. He urged the government to compensate landowners fairly and address their concerns to facilitate the project.

“I request the government to immediately release compensation to landowners and ensure the Metro project progresses without further delays. Public interest must take precedence over private gains,” Kumar concluded.

The BMRCL’s proposed Hebbal hub is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity in Bengaluru.