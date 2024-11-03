BJP MLA Channabasappa terms waqf notices ‘Land Jihad’

Shivamogga: BJP MLA Channabasappa has voiced strong criticism against the Congress-led state government, accusing it of enabling the Waqf Board to claim farmers’ lands, government properties, and even assets belonging to common citizens. In a fiery statement to the press in Shimoga, he alleged that the government’s empowerment of the Waqf Board has initiated what he termed as “land jihad,” suggesting this was similar to his previous accusations of “love jihad.”

Channabasappa claimed that under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s support, the Waqf Board has been expanding its reach, taking control of vast areas, including land historically claimed by Hindu communities. He stated, “With the central government planning an amendment to the Waqf Board laws, thousands of hectares have suddenly come under its control, taking land without proper consultations.”

Channabasappa added, “Since 1850, India has resisted such claims. Temples have now been listed as Waqf properties. If Minister Zameer Ahmed has so much devotion, why doesn’t he donate his own bungalow?” He went on to allege that the Waqf Board has even claimed public spaces like Idga Maidan near the Shimoga DC office and other municipal properties, including a tomb of Shivappa Nayaka’s descendants.

Continuing, he warned, “If this continues, the poor and common man will no longer stay silent. We’re already seeing over 44 acres and 20 guntas being listed under Waqf in Shimoga alone. If Minister Zameer Ahmed pushes this agenda, he shouldn’t step into Shimoga. Hindus are being ignored—where is the funding for temples? But ₹31 crore was given to fence Waqf properties.”

The BJP leader concluded with a sharp warning against inciting communal tensions, asserting, “If Zameer Ahmed continues to create rifts between communities, there will be consequences.”