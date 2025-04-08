BJP must protest against Centre's price rise measures: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Hitting out at the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today asked its leaders to protest against Centre's price rise measures.

"The Centre has burdened the public by increasing the prices of LPG, petrol, diesel and other goods. Our friends in BJP must protest against the Centre for the price rise rather than protesting against the State government," he said. He was replying to a query on Centre's move to hike LPG prices.

"The BJP leaders in Karnataka are protesting against price rise in the State, but they have got a slap in their face as their own government in the Centre has increased LPG prices. I appeal to the BJP leaders to extend their fight against the Centre's price rise too."