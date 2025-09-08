BJP plans dharna in M’luru over halt to quarrying

Mangaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dakshina Kannada has announced a protest in Mangaluru on September 16 against the Karnataka government’s handling of red stone quarrying, which has been at a standstill for several months.

The demonstration will be staged outside the Mini Vidhana Soudha between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will involve party leaders, workers and affected communities. Quarry labourers and vehicle owners dependent on stone transport are also expected to join in large numbers.

BJP state secretary and Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta accused the Congress government of worsening the crisis by hiking royalties and tightening regulations, while failing to provide relief. “This is not just about quarry owners. Thousands of workers who rely on red stone quarrying for their daily bread are now struggling. The government’s inaction has dealt a heavy blow to the local economy,” he said.

Chowta pointed out that multiple discussions had been held with district authorities, ministers, and legislators from the coastal belt. Despite assurances, he said, no concrete measures have been taken to ease restrictions or simplify regulations.

According to Chowta, the state government’s “false promises” have created resentment among those affected. The BJP intends to use the September 16 protest to highlight the hardships of quarry workers and demand a long-term policy solution.