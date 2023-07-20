BJP protests against Govt, Speaker move: Complaint to Governor

BENGALURU: BJP members led by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai protested in front of the Gandhi statue near Vidhana Souda, condemning the Speaker's move to suspend ten BJP MLAs and submitted a complaint to the Governor along with JDS members.







Speaking to the media after the Governor's visit, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that since the Congress government came to power in the state, there have been continuous murders in the state, starting with the killing of Jain monks. There is a drought. There is no drinking water in three and a half thousand villages. Discussion was not allowed in the House.



Ten members of our party have been suspended for questioning the sending of IAS officers to welcome leaders of other states to a political party program. A worse decision has never been made in history. He alleged that Congress is using the post of Speaker for political gain.











Presently the post of Speaker is being misused. Speaker could have called us and solved the problem. Similar cases have happened in the past. No one had made such a decision. It has been observed that Speakers should not attend the programs of political parties. He has attended the dinner party of the Congress and had a meal. We have asked for a no-confidence motion as we have no confidence in him. This government is doing this to cover up its mistakes. He said that if the people have empowered them, they have also given us the opportunity to raise our voice on behalf of the people.



Terrorist activities are going on in the state. According to the documents found with them, he has international connections. Therefore, we have demanded that this case should be handed over to NIA. We have brought all this information to the attention of the Governor. He said that he would give a report to the central government. We boycott the House as our members are suspended. He said that he will take this case to the district level and fight.